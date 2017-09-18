British Age Group Record-holder Lara Bate Verbally Commits to USC

Lara Bate, who lives in Baltimore, Maryland and swims for North Baltimore Aquatic Club, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Southern California beginning in the fall of 2018. As such she joins fellow commit Erica Sullivan in the Trojans’ class of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to the University of Southern California! I have always dreamed about becoming a trojan and I can’t wait to become a part of such an incredible program! When I visited I immediately felt at home and I know that at USC I will be challenged both in and out of the pool. I feel so lucky to be a part of such an amazing group of people! Fight on!”

Bate is a breaststroker who fits the Trojan mold; she will have a year of overlap with Riley Scott and Kirsten Vose, two with Piper Brockley, and three with Maggie Aroesty.

Bate had a breakout meet at the British National Championships at Sheffield in July, 2015. There she won the 200 breast and set a British National Record for 15-year-old girls with 2:26.55. She also swam a 1:10.18 in the 100 breast and a 2:20.85 in the 200 IM at that meet.

In short course yards, Bate has earned lifetime bests over the last 12 months in the 50/200 free, 50/100 breast, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. At the 2017 Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Championship, she won the 200 breast, placed fifth in the 100 breast, seventh in the 400 IM, 15th in the 200 IM, 16th in the 200 back, and 24th in the 100 back.

SCY:

200 breast – 2:15.26

100 breast – 1:04.27

50 breast – 30.81

400 IM – 4:27.80

200 IM – 2:08.18

LCM:

200 breast – 2:26.55

100 breast – 1:10.18

400 IM – 4:59.45

200 IM – 2:20.85

