Michigan Picks Up Verbal Pledge from Canada’s Maggie MacNeil

The University of Michigan has added a verbal commitment from London, Ontario’s Maggie MacNeil to the class of 2022 that also includes Alexis Wenger, Katie Minnich, and Mariella Venter.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan class of 2022! I am excited to continue to pursue my academic and athletic ambitions. Thankful for everyone that has supported me throughout this process, especially my parents and coach, as well as everyone that has been a part of my life! GO BLUE!”

MacNeil swims for her high school, Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, and for London Aquatic Club. She is a multiple medalist at Ontario Junior International Meet, age group nationals, and Canadian senior nationals. She won silver in the 100 fly at the 2015 Australian Age Group Championship, participating as part of the Canadian Junior Team tour. She also represented Canada at 2015 Junior World Championships and 2016 Junior Pan Pacs. She came in 6th in the 100 fly at the 2016 Canadian Olympic Trials.

MacNeil represented her school, Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, at the Ontario High School (OFSAA) Championship in March. She won 3 gold medals in the 100 fly, 100 free, and 4×50 medley relay, and broke an OFSAA record in the 100 fly.

MacNeil will head off with Team Canada to compete at the Tokyo and Singapore stops of the FINA World Cup in November.

LCM times (converted):

100 fly – 59.54 (52.37)

50 free – 26.51 (23.16)

100 free – 56.55 (49.50)

200 free – 2:02.61 (1:47.57)

100 back – 1:03.05 (55.72)

SCM times (converted):

100 fly – 58.12 (52.36)

50 free – 25.73 (23.18)

100 free – 55.39 (49.90)

200 free – 1:59.31 (1:47.48)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].