Texas A&M Earns 5th In-state Verbal from Coco Bratanov

Versatile Coco Bratanov (also known as Kaloyan Bratanov) who swims for Katy High School and Katy Aquatic Team For Youth, has verbally committed to Texas A&M University for 2018-19. He is now the 5th member of the future class of 2022 that the Aggies have succeeded in keeping in-state. The other verbal commits include: Clayton Bobo, Ethan Gogulski, Peter Simmons, and Shaine Casas.

Bratanov became the first swimmer in Katy High School history to medal at the UIL 6A State Meet when he took 3rd in the 100 free last February.

Congratulations 🎉 Coco! 3rd place in 100 free–first medal for boys in Katy HS history!!! pic.twitter.com/uqDWmSqUqC — Katy Swimming (@katyswimming) February 18, 2017

Bratanov is a polyvalent talent who competed in the 50/100 free and 200 breast at Bulgarian Nationals this summer. Two weeks later he was at U.S. Junior Nationals swimming the 50/100 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. Last December at Winter Juniors West, he competed in all five of those events plus the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.43

100 free – 44.90

200 free – 1:42.44

200 IM – 1:50.50

200 breast – 2:04.52

400 IM – 3:59.33

Blessed to say that I have verbally committed to swim for Texas A&M #gigem pic.twitter.com/0Ocw3UPxKP — Kaloyan Bratanov (@k_bratanov) September 26, 2017

