Aggies Pick Up Another 2018 Verbal: In-state Backstroker Ethan Gogulski

Ethan Gogulski, from Cedar Park, Texas, has announced via social media that he has verbally committed to swim for Texas A&M University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I am super excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim for Texas A&M class of ’22! Can’t wait to be an Aggie!! #gigem”

Gogulski just finished his junior year at Cedar Park’s Vista Ridge High School. While he represented the Rangers at the 2017 UIL 6A State Meet, he achieved his best times in club swimming with Nitro. In February, he went a PB in the 100 back (49.57) at College Station Sectionals, two months after going a best time in the event at Winter Junior Nationals West. Overall, Gogulski has had quite a junior year; he has improved his times in just about every event, SCY and LCM, both on- and off-events, he has swum in the last 9 months. In the fall and spring he improved in SCY 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. This summer he has already turned out lifetime bests in LCM 50/100/200/1500/ free, 50/100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top times:

SCY LCM 50 back 23.30 28.10 100 back 49.57 59.04 200 back 1:45.07 2:07.53 100 fly 52.72 1:00.94 200 IM 1:56.83 2:12.27

Gogulski will join fellow commit Clayton Bobo in the Texas A&M Class of 2022.

