Le coup de gueule de la LEN: « L’Europe mérite plus »

Texas A&M Earns 5th In-state Verbal from Coco Bratanov Versatile Coco Bratanov (also known as Kaloyan Bratanov) who swims for Katy High School and Katy Aquatic Team For Youth, has verbally committed to Texas A&M University for 2018-19.

UCLA Lands Verbal Commitment from Mission Viejo’s Jessica Epps Jessica Epps from Tesoro High School and Mission Viejo Nadadores has given a verbal commitment to the UCLA Bruins for 2018-19.

#1 in the Class of 2018, Eva Merrell Hands Verbal Commitment to UGA Eva Merrell, the top girls’ recruit in the high school class of 2018, has elected to make her verbal commitment to the University of Georgia class of 2022.

Florida State Sweeps First ACC Weekly Honors of 2017 Florida State, one of the few ACC teams to compete last week, swept the conference’s weekly honors.

York YMCA Backstroker Marget Shelly Gives Verbal to Penn State Marget Shelly of Trinity High School and York YMCA has made a verbal commitment to Penn State University for 2018-19.

Queensland Takes Australia State Team SC Championships Title The 2017 Australia State Team Championships took place in Canberra over the weekend, where swimmers aged 17 and under took to the Australian Institute of Sport’s short course pool.

HS Sophomore Will Rose Verbally Commits to Arizona State for 2020-21 15-year-old Will Rose of Alliance, Ohio has announced that he plans to attend Arizona State University in the fall of 2020.