National Junior Teamer Shaine Casas Gives Texas A&M His Verbal Commitment

Shaine Casas, a senior at McAllen High School in McAllen, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Texas A&M University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I chose Texas A&M University because the team and coaches are so much like a family, and when I stepped foot on campus, I knew that I wanted this to be my new home. There is no doubt in my mind that this program will bring out my full potential both athletically and academically. Greatness is in A&M’s future, and I am so glad to be able to be apart of it! Gig’em!”

Casas was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:47.59) and 100 fly (47.88) at the 2017 UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet. He led off McAllen’s 11th-place 200 free relay in 20.17 (the fastest leadoff in the meet) and the 14th-place 400 free relay in 45.15 (the second-fastest leadoff).

Casas swims year-round for Nitro Swimming. He had a breakout season, culminating in a selection to the U.S. National Junior Team this past week. At Winter Junior Nationals West, he was an A finalist in the 50 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM, and a B finalist in the 100 free. He finished the meet with new times that represented significant year-over-year improvements: 50 free (-0.8 seconds), 100 free (-2), 100 back (-2), 100 fly (-1), and 200 IM (-4.5).

His long course season was just as impressive. At Summer Junior Nationals, Casas won his first national title, tying Alexei Sancov for first in the 100 fly. He was runner-up in the 100 back, third in the 50 free and 200 IM, fourth in the 100 free, 6th in the 200 back, and 8th in the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 47.64

100 back – 48.43

200 back – 1:47.31

200 IM – 1:47.59

50 free – 20.16

100 free – 44.36

Casas, who plans to study business, will join fellow verbal commits Clayton Bobo, Ethan Gogulski, and Peter Simmons in the Aggies’ class of 2022.

