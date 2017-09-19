National Junior Teamer Shaine Casas Gives Texas A&M His Verbal Commitment

Shaine Casas, a senior at McAllen High School in McAllen, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Texas A&M University beginning in the fall of 2018.
“I chose Texas A&M University because the team and coaches are so much like a family, and when I stepped foot on campus, I knew that I wanted this to be my new home. There is no doubt in my mind that this program will bring out my full potential both athletically and academically. Greatness is in A&M’s future, and I am so glad to be able to be apart of it! Gig’em!”
Casas was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:47.59) and 100 fly (47.88) at the 2017 UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet. He led off McAllen’s 11th-place 200 free relay in 20.17 (the fastest leadoff in the meet) and the 14th-place 400 free relay in 45.15 (the second-fastest leadoff).
Casas swims year-round for Nitro Swimming. He had a breakout season, culminating in a selection to the U.S. National Junior Team this past week. At Winter Junior Nationals West, he was an A finalist in the 50 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM, and a B finalist in the 100 free. He finished the meet with new times that represented significant year-over-year improvements: 50 free (-0.8 seconds), 100 free (-2), 100 back (-2), 100 fly (-1), and 200 IM (-4.5).
His long course season was just as impressive. At Summer Junior Nationals, Casas won his first national title, tying Alexei Sancov for first in the 100 fly. He was runner-up in the 100 back, third in the 50 free and 200 IM, fourth in the 100 free, 6th in the 200 back, and 8th in the 200 free.
Top SCY times:
- 100 fly – 47.64
- 100 back – 48.43
- 200 back – 1:47.31
- 200 IM – 1:47.59
- 50 free – 20.16
- 100 free – 44.36
Casas, who plans to study business, will join fellow verbal commits Clayton Bobo, Ethan Gogulski, and Peter Simmons in the Aggies’ class of 2022.
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "National Junior Teamer Shaine Casas Gives Texas A&M His Verbal Commitment"
Shaine technically does not practice with nitro, but competes attached with them (or other Texas teams such as TWST) at club meets as there are no club teams in McAllen.
Has he also represented TWST before?