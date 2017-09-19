1:01/2:13 Breaststroker Sarah Nicholls Verbally Commits to Fighting Irish

Sarah Nicholls, a senior at Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, Washington, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2018-19.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame! I want to thank everyone, especially my club coaches David Dolphay and Bob Wood, for helping me through this process. I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years at Notre Dame! GO IRISH☘️”

As Spokane high schools do not have varsity swim teams, Nicholls only swims for her club team, Coeur D’Alene Area Swim Team. She became the first female swimmer in CAST’s 30-year history to qualify for United States Olympic Team Trials at 15 when she dropped 2 seconds to win the 100m breast with 1:11.09 at Federal Way Sectionals in March, 2016. Since then she has improved her short-course times, going 1:01.83 in the 100 breast and 2:13.27 in the 200 breast in the A finals at Federal Way Sectionals this past spring. She also earned new PBs in the 100 fly and 400 IM.

The two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Nicholls will suit up for the Fighting Irish with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Bayley Stewart, Luciana Thomas, Madeline LaPorte, Sammie Eyolfson, and Sinead Eksteen.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.83

200 breast – 2:13.27

200 IM – 2:04.76

400 IM – 4:26.66

