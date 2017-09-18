Idaho HS Record-holder Sammie Eyolfson Gives Verbal Nod to Notre Dame

Boise, Idaho’s Sammie Eyolfson has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame’s class of 2022, adding her name to a list of seniors (Bayley Stewart, Luciana Thomas, Madeline LaPorte, and Sinead Eksteen) who have already voiced their intention to swim for the Fighting Irish next year. Eyolfson’s older sister, Madeline, swam for Denver.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Notre Dame! When I visited, I immediately fell in love with the campus and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the team and the coaching staff! I’m thrilled to be able to attend a school where I will be challenged both in the classroom as well as in the pool! I’m delighted to be a part of the Fighting Irish Family!”

Eyolfson is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Boise High School. She broke the state record in the 100 breast at the 2016 Idaho State High School Swimming Championships last November, winning in 1:03.99. She also claimed state titles and broke Idaho high school records in the 200 medley relay (28.96 breaststroke split) and 200 free relay (24.09 anchor), and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:08.62).

Eyolfson does her club swimming at Boise YMCA Swim Team and was runner-up in the 200y breast at 2017 Short Course YMCA Nationals in April. She also placed fifth in the 400y IM, 10th in the 100y breast, and 15th in the 500y free. At Summer Junior Nationals, she competed in the 100/200m breast and 400m IM.

During her junior season, Eyolfson updated all her times in both SCY and LCM. Her best SCY times include:

100 breast – 1:03.48

200 breast – 2:13.35

400 IM – 4:19.57

500 free – 4:56.07

1000 free – 10:00.65

