Notre Dame Secures Verbal Commitment from 53/1:54 Backstroker, Bayley Stewart

Bayley Stewart of Fort Collins, Colorado, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Notre Dame beginning with the 2018-19 school year, joining Márton Barta and Sinead Eksteen in the class of 2022. Stewart is a junior at Fossil Ridge High School, and the defending Colorado 5A state champion in the 100 back. She won the back (53.94) and was third in the 200 IM (2:03.66) at the 2017 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships. She also contributed to a pair of Fossil Ridge relays that each won state titles (200 medley and 400 free).

Stewart does her club swimming at Fort Collins Area Swim Team. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she was runner-up in the 200 back and took fourth in the 100 back at the 2016 Winter Juniors West last December. At that same meet, Stewart was a member of the FAST 400 medley relay that broke both the meet record and the girls’ 15-16 National Age Group relay record. She was also on the FAST quartet that broken a National Age Group Relay Record in the 200 medley relay while swimming at the Iowa City Sectionals meet. It was the fastest 200 medley relay ever done by a junior-aged medley relay.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 back – 1:54.44
  • 100 back – 53.37
  • 50 back – 25.49
  • 200 IM – 2:03.01

