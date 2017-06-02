Nathan Adrian shares secret to age-enhanced consistency (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | June 02nd, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 FREE:

  1. Nathan Adrian– 48.55
  2. Caeleb Dressel– 49.26
  3. Michael Jensen– 49.35

Cal’s Nathan Adrian ran away with the 100 free, flipping in 23.41 en route to his 48.55 for gold. That was a few tenths shy of his season best, which stands at a 48.18 from the PSS stop in Mesa. Behind him, Florida’s Caeleb Dresselpopped off a season best time of 49.26 to take 2nd place, giving him his second silver of the evening.

After a fantastic yards season as a freshman, Cal’s Michael Jensen has already been dropping time in the long course pool. He had a big performance in this race to round out the podium. Jensen broke 50 seconds for the first time, throwing down a 49.35 to run down Russian rocket Vlad Morozov (49.40) and Brazilian Olympian Marcelo Chierighini (49.47) into the finish. His previous best time was a 50.06 from last summer.

