Nathan Adrian shares secret to age-enhanced consistency (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 FREE:

Cal’s Nathan Adrian ran away with the 100 free, flipping in 23.41 en route to his 48.55 for gold. That was a few tenths shy of his season best, which stands at a 48.18 from the PSS stop in Mesa. Behind him, Florida’s Caeleb Dresselpopped off a season best time of 49.26 to take 2nd place, giving him his second silver of the evening.

After a fantastic yards season as a freshman, Cal’s Michael Jensen has already been dropping time in the long course pool. He had a big performance in this race to round out the podium. Jensen broke 50 seconds for the first time, throwing down a 49.35 to run down Russian rocket Vlad Morozov (49.40) and Brazilian Olympian Marcelo Chierighini (49.47) into the finish. His previous best time was a 50.06 from last summer.