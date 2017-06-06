Watch: Litherland Chase Down Dwyer in 200 Free in Santa Clara

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara is now in the books, as competition concluded on Sunday night at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. The 3rd night of competition brought one of the closest races of the meet: The men’s 200 free.

Georgia’s Jay Litherland stepped up to the blocks just one event after winning the 400 IM by a landslide. Litherland was up against a stacked field that included Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger, Chase Kalisz, Conor Dwyer, and Long Gutierrez. Through the 150-mark, Olympic medalist Dwyer led the field, but Litherland blasted off the final wall toreel him in, hitting the wall 1st in 1:49.28. Cal’s Gutierrez also managed to out-touch Dwyer at the finish, taking 2nd in 1:49.34 to Dwyer’s 1:49.53.

Check out the video below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. For a full recap of Saturday night’s events, click here.

Fan

Litherland is a beast!

15 minutes 12 seconds ago
Hswimmer

1:49 after a great 400 IM!! I wouldn’t be surprised if he went 1:46 in 200 free.

3 minutes 50 seconds ago
