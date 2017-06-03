2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continues tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 200 free, 200 back, 50 free, and 400 IM. Several stars headline tonight’s action, including Olympians Ryan Murphy , Nathan Adrian , Lia Neal , Katie Ledecky , Elizabeth Beisel , Conor Dwyer , and more. Read on for live updates of tonight’s events.

