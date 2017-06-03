2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 3 Race Videos

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continues tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 200 free, 200 back, 50 free, and 400 IM. Several stars headline tonight’s action, including Olympians Ryan Murphy, Nathan Adrian, Lia Neal, Katie Ledecky, Elizabeth Beisel, Conor Dwyer, and more.

Today’s highlights included a fantastic winning double by Georgia’s Jay Litherland in the 400 IM and 200 free, in which he took gold in back-to-back events. Stanford’s Katie Ledecky took down a Meet Record with a world-leading swim in the 200 free, and a new Egyptian Record was set by Indiana’s Ali Khalafalla with his silver in the 50 free. Additional day 3 winners included Texas’ Madisyn Cox (400 IM), Canada’s Hilary Caldwell (200 back), Cal’s Ryan Murphy (200 back), Louisville’s Kelsi Worrell (50 free), and Trojan Swim Club’s Vlad Morozov (50 free).

For a full recap of tonight’s events, click here. Read on to see videos of each championship final courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

