Coleman’s Carpool: Will Licon breaks down Texas summers (Video)

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Part of a monumental senior class for the Texas Longhorns in 2017, Will Licon has redefined what is possible when it comes to breastroke. Shattering the American record (yards) in the 200 breast for the last 2 years at NCAA’s (and claiming victory in the race for the last 3), he became the first and currently only man to dip under the 1:48 mark.

Will Licon is one of the genuinely nicest people I’ve gotten to take a ride with me. He was exceedingly well spoken and courteous, as you can see in the video, and he agreed to take a drive with me last second in the middle of the Pro Swim. He’s a Texas native born and bred, so he had a very good idea of what summers are like there. It being my favorite time of the year, I’m always interested to see what other summer traditions are like around the country. Will’s description of the Texas summer did not disappoint.