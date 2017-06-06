Combined Results: Top 8 Women from Santa Clara, Charlotte, Bucceto, & Namesnik

Last weekend, swimmers got in a final tuneup for U.S. World Championships Trials at a handful of meets across the country. To give a comparison of times across all of the meets, we’ve compiled the top 8 times in each event. This article is the women’s edition. For the men’s version, click here.

**NOTE: These lists are made up only of times done at the Santa Clara PSS, Charlotte UltraSwim, Bucceto Open, Namesnik Invitational, and Southwest Classic. This is not a list of the fastest times for the entire season.  The 50 fly, 50 back, and 50 breast are not included because they were not swum at all meets**

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

  1. Kelsi Worrell– 25.11
  2. Lia Neal– 25.12
  3. Abbey Weitzeil– 25.25
  4. Mallory Comerford– 25.28
  5. Katrina Konopka– 25.31
  6. Flora Molnar- 25.41
  7. Farida Osman– 25.42
  8. Marta Ciesla- 25.65

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

  1. Simone Manuel– 54.31
  2. Mallory Comerford– 54.46
  3. Lia Neal– 54.64
  4. Siobhan Haughey– 54.84
  5. Abbey Weitzeil– 55.05
  6. Kelsi Worrell– 55.50
  7. Rebecca Millard- 55.51
  8. (T-8) Amy Bilquist– 55.76
  9. (T-8) Sarah Fournier- 55.76

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

  1. Katie Ledecky– 1:55.34
  2. Siobhan Haughey– 1:58.14
  3. Mallory Comerford– 1:58.54
  4. Katie Drabot– 1:58.85
  5. Katie McLaughlin– 1:59.11
  6. Gabby Deloof– 1:59.75
  7. Cierra Runge– 1:59.82
  8. Abby Jagdfeld- 1:59.99

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

  1. Leah Smith– 4:05.62
  2. Katie Drabot– 4:08.07
  3. Cierra Runge– 4:10.64
  4. Sierra Schmidt- 4:11.13
  5. Rose Bi- 4:12.72
  6. Geena Freriks– 4:13.27
  7. Leah Stevens– 4:14.03
  8. Ella Eastin– 4:14.19

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

  1. Leah Smith– 8:23.27
  2. Cierra Runge– 8:29.27
  3. Mackenzie Padington- 8:34.42
  4. Kristel Kobrich- 8:34.75
  5. Chenoa Devine- 8:43.78
  6. Geena Freriks– 8:46.48
  7. Ally McHugh- 8:46.88
  8. Kendall Dawson- 8:47.45

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE:

  1. Katie Ledecky– 15:35.65
  2. Kristel Kobrich- 16:12.89
  3. Mackenzie Padington- 16:31.33
  4. Leah Stevens– 16:36.13
  5. Megan Byrnes– 16:36.31
  6. Chenoa Devine- 16:38.30
  7. Ayumi Macias- 16:51.14
  8. Meg Finnon- 17:13.11

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

  1. Kylie Masse– 1:00.12
  2. Ali Deloof– 1:00.32
  3. Regan Smith– 1:01.01
  4. Caroline Baldwin- 1:01.15
  5. Bridgette Alexander- 1:01.37
  6. Amy Bilquist– 1:01.60
  7. Hilary Caldwell– 1:01.85
  8. Hellen Moffitt– 1:01.90

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

  1. Hilary Caldwell– 2:09.20
  2. Kylie Masse– 2:09.89
  3. Asia Seidt– 2:10.13
  4. Regan Smith– 2:10.35
  5. Kathleen Baker– 2:10.79
  6. Erin Voss– 2:10.81
  7. Bridgette Alexander- 2:11.74
  8. Ally Howe– 2:12.30

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

  1. Katie Meili– 1:05.95
  2. Lilly King– 1:07.43
  3. Macarena Ceballos– 1:08.02
  4. Miranda Tucker– 1:08.56
  5. Riley Scott– 1:09.00
  6. Emily Kopas- 1:09.05
  7. Marina Garcia-1:09.24
  8. Emily Escobedo– 1:09.80

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

  1. Madisyn Cox– 2:25.62
  2. Emily Escobedo– 2:26.04
  3. Marina Garcia- 2:27.13
  4. Lilly King– 2:27.21
  5. Melissa Rodriguez- 2:28.21
  6. Esther Gonzalez Medina- 2:28.86
  7. Riley Scott– 2:28.97
  8. Miranda Tucker– 2:29.34

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

  1. Kelsi Worrell– 57.44
  2. Hellen Moffitt– 58.83
  3. Katie McLaughlin– 59.17
  4. Farida Osman– 59.36
  5. Flora Molnar- 59.38
  6. Lauren Case– 59.41
  7. Mallory Comerford– 59.67
  8. Cassidy Bayer– 59.70

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

  1. Kelsi Worrell– 2:09.37
  2. Katie McLaughlin– 2:10.35
  3. Lauren Case– 2:10.80
  4. Vanessa Krause- 2:11.33
  5. Remedy Rule- 2:11.41
  6. Diana Luna Sanchez- 2:13.26
  7. Isabella Paez- 2:13.36
  8. Maria Mata Coco- 2:13.51

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

  1. Madisyn Cox– 2:11.56
  2. Siobhan Haughey-2:12.10
  3. Sarah Darcel- 2:15.73
  4. Emma Barksdale- 2:15.78
  5. Mackenzie Padington- 2:15.83
  6. Monika Gonzalez- 2:15.96
  7. Emily Escobedo– 2:16.06
  8. Lilly King– 2:16.58

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

  1. Madisyn Cox– 4:39.07
  2. Elizabeth Beisel– 4:40.00
  3. Allie Szekely– 4:41.10
  4. Sarah Darcel- 4:44.86
  5. Emma Barksdale- 4:44.92
  6. Ally McHugh- 4:45.04
  7. Kelly Fertel- 4:45.93
  8. Brooke Zeiger– 4:46.25

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Combined Results: Top 8 Women from Santa Clara, Charlotte, Bucceto, & Namesnik"

lovethemile

Missing a bunch of times from Charlotte…

Wahooswimfan

left off from Charlotte:
200 free – Leah Smith, 1;57.72
400 IM – Leah Smith, 4:42.94

vst5911

The 50 frees from Charlotte- Smoliga, Caldwell as well as Burchill 100 fly should make the list as plus Britt and Carter 200 flys to name a few.

swimfan

Caldwell 55.11 100 Free

