Combined Results: Top 8 Women from Santa Clara, Charlotte, Bucceto, & Namesnik

Last weekend, swimmers got in a final tuneup for U.S. World Championships Trials at a handful of meets across the country. To give a comparison of times across all of the meets, we’ve compiled the top 8 times in each event. This article is the women’s edition. For the men’s version, click here.
**NOTE: These lists are made up only of times done at the Santa Clara PSS, Charlotte UltraSwim, Bucceto Open, Namesnik Invitational, and Southwest Classic. This is not a list of the fastest times for the entire season. The 50 fly, 50 back, and 50 breast are not included because they were not swum at all meets**
WOMEN’S 50 FREE:
- Kelsi Worrell– 25.11
- Lia Neal– 25.12
- Abbey Weitzeil– 25.25
- Mallory Comerford– 25.28
- Katrina Konopka– 25.31
- Flora Molnar- 25.41
- Farida Osman– 25.42
- Marta Ciesla- 25.65
WOMEN’S 100 FREE:
- Simone Manuel– 54.31
- Mallory Comerford– 54.46
- Lia Neal– 54.64
- Siobhan Haughey– 54.84
- Abbey Weitzeil– 55.05
- Kelsi Worrell– 55.50
- Rebecca Millard- 55.51
- (T-8) Amy Bilquist– 55.76
- (T-8) Sarah Fournier- 55.76
WOMEN’S 200 FREE:
- Katie Ledecky– 1:55.34
- Siobhan Haughey– 1:58.14
- Mallory Comerford– 1:58.54
- Katie Drabot– 1:58.85
- Katie McLaughlin– 1:59.11
- Gabby Deloof– 1:59.75
- Cierra Runge– 1:59.82
- Abby Jagdfeld- 1:59.99
WOMEN’S 400 FREE:
- Leah Smith– 4:05.62
- Katie Drabot– 4:08.07
- Cierra Runge– 4:10.64
- Sierra Schmidt- 4:11.13
- Rose Bi- 4:12.72
- Geena Freriks– 4:13.27
- Leah Stevens– 4:14.03
- Ella Eastin– 4:14.19
WOMEN’S 800 FREE:
- Leah Smith– 8:23.27
- Cierra Runge– 8:29.27
- Mackenzie Padington- 8:34.42
- Kristel Kobrich- 8:34.75
- Chenoa Devine- 8:43.78
- Geena Freriks– 8:46.48
- Ally McHugh- 8:46.88
- Kendall Dawson- 8:47.45
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE:
- Katie Ledecky– 15:35.65
- Kristel Kobrich- 16:12.89
- Mackenzie Padington- 16:31.33
- Leah Stevens– 16:36.13
- Megan Byrnes– 16:36.31
- Chenoa Devine- 16:38.30
- Ayumi Macias- 16:51.14
- Meg Finnon- 17:13.11
WOMEN’S 100 BACK:
- Kylie Masse– 1:00.12
- Ali Deloof– 1:00.32
- Regan Smith– 1:01.01
- Caroline Baldwin- 1:01.15
- Bridgette Alexander- 1:01.37
- Amy Bilquist– 1:01.60
- Hilary Caldwell– 1:01.85
- Hellen Moffitt– 1:01.90
WOMEN’S 200 BACK:
- Hilary Caldwell– 2:09.20
- Kylie Masse– 2:09.89
- Asia Seidt– 2:10.13
- Regan Smith– 2:10.35
- Kathleen Baker– 2:10.79
- Erin Voss– 2:10.81
- Bridgette Alexander- 2:11.74
- Ally Howe– 2:12.30
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:
- Katie Meili– 1:05.95
- Lilly King– 1:07.43
- Macarena Ceballos– 1:08.02
- Miranda Tucker– 1:08.56
- Riley Scott– 1:09.00
- Emily Kopas- 1:09.05
- Marina Garcia-1:09.24
- Emily Escobedo– 1:09.80
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:
- Madisyn Cox– 2:25.62
- Emily Escobedo– 2:26.04
- Marina Garcia- 2:27.13
- Lilly King– 2:27.21
- Melissa Rodriguez- 2:28.21
- Esther Gonzalez Medina- 2:28.86
- Riley Scott– 2:28.97
- Miranda Tucker– 2:29.34
WOMEN’S 100 FLY:
- Kelsi Worrell– 57.44
- Hellen Moffitt– 58.83
- Katie McLaughlin– 59.17
- Farida Osman– 59.36
- Flora Molnar- 59.38
- Lauren Case– 59.41
- Mallory Comerford– 59.67
- Cassidy Bayer– 59.70
WOMEN’S 200 FLY:
- Kelsi Worrell– 2:09.37
- Katie McLaughlin– 2:10.35
- Lauren Case– 2:10.80
- Vanessa Krause- 2:11.33
- Remedy Rule- 2:11.41
- Diana Luna Sanchez- 2:13.26
- Isabella Paez- 2:13.36
- Maria Mata Coco- 2:13.51
WOMEN’S 200 IM:
- Madisyn Cox– 2:11.56
- Siobhan Haughey-2:12.10
- Sarah Darcel- 2:15.73
- Emma Barksdale- 2:15.78
- Mackenzie Padington- 2:15.83
- Monika Gonzalez- 2:15.96
- Emily Escobedo– 2:16.06
- Lilly King– 2:16.58
WOMEN’S 400 IM:
- Madisyn Cox– 4:39.07
- Elizabeth Beisel– 4:40.00
- Allie Szekely– 4:41.10
- Sarah Darcel- 4:44.86
- Emma Barksdale- 4:44.92
- Ally McHugh- 4:45.04
- Kelly Fertel- 4:45.93
- Brooke Zeiger– 4:46.25
