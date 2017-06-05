Combined Results: Top 8 Men from Santa Clara, Charlotte, Bucceto, & Namesnik

Last weekend, swimmers got in a final tuneup for U.S. World Championships Trials at a handful of meets across the country. To give a comparison of times across all of the meets, we’ve compiled the top 8 times in each event. This is our men’s version only. The women’s version will be published shortly.
**NOTE: These lists are made up only of times done at the Santa Clara PSS, Charlotte UltraSwim, Bucceto Open, Namesnik Invitational, and Southwest Classic. This is not a list of the fastest times for the entire season. The 50 fly, 50 back, and 50 breast are not included because they were not swum at all meets**
Shoutout to commenter B1G DADDY, who helped compile the top 6 in each men’s race.
MEN’S 50 FREE:
- Vlad Morozov– 21.97
- Brad Tandy- 22.06
- Ali Khalafalla- 22.12
- Michael Chadwick– 22.22
- Nathan Adrian– 22.27
- Dillon Virva– 22.47
- Ryan Held– 22.51
- Marcelo Chierighini- 22.52
MEN’S 100 FREE:
- Nathan Adrian– 48.55
- Michael Chadwick– 48.66
- Caeleb Dressel– 49.26
- Michael Jensen– 49.35
- Vlad Morozov– 49.40
- Marcelo Chierighini- 49.47
- Ryan Held– 49.69
- Justin Ress– 49.81
MEN’S 200 FREE:
- Felix Auboeck– 1:48.34
- Blake Pieroni– 1:48.14
- Zane Grothe– 1:48.73
- Anders Nielsen- 1:48.81
- Jay Litherland– 1:49.28
- Long Gutierrez- 1:49.49
- Conor Dwyer– 1:49.53
- Gunnar Bentz– 1:49.54
MEN’S 400 FREE:
- Zane Grothe– 3:47.99
- Clark Smith– 3:49.40
- Felix Auboeck– 3:50.51
- Jay Litherland– 3:50.96
- Marcelo Acosta– 3:52.49
- True Sweetser– 3:52.83
- Liam Egan– 3:53.17
- Ricardo Vargas- 3:55.23
MEN’S 800 FREE:
- Matias Koski– 8:00.29
- Marcelo Acosta– 8:01.28
- True Sweetser– 8:01.44
- Ricardo Vargas- 8:01.50
- Martin Naidich- 8:01.88
- Shingo Nakaya- 8:03.67
- Liam Egan– 8:05.10
- Aidan Burns- 8:07.32
MEN’S 1500 FREE:
- Marcelo Acosta– 15:14.03
- Shogo Takeda- 15:17.23
- Shingo Nakaya- 15:17.24
- Ricardo Vargas- 15:17.83
- True Sweetser– 15:23.95
- Kohei Yamato- 15:27.30
- Jack McIntyre- 15:33.98
- Chris Weiser- 15:38.51
MEN’S 100 BACK:
- Ryosuke Irie– 53.25
- Ryan Murphy– 53.48
- Justin Ress– 53.49
- Matt Grevers– 53.90
- Grigory Tarasevich– 54.16
- Jacob Pebley– 55.02
- Richard Bohus- 55.42
- Bob Glover- 55.66
MEN’S 200 BACK:
- Ryan Murphy– 1:57.09
- Jacob Pebley– 1:57.41
- Ryosuke Irie– 1:57.54
- Grigory Tarasevich– 1:59.41
- Allen Shi- 2:00.29
- Yakov Toumarkin- 2:01.64
- Andy Song– 2:01.68
- Hennessey Stuart- 2:01.89
MEN’S 100 BREAST:
- Cody Miller– 1:00.52
- Kevin Cordes– 1:00.61
- Nic Fink– 1:00.70
- Ian Finnerty– 1:00.77
- Michael Andrew– 1:01.46
- William Mao- 1:01.52
- Will Licon– 1:01.58
- Jacob Montague- 1:01.76
MEN’S 200 BREAST:
- Josh Prenot– 2:10.80
- Nic Fink– 2:11.26
- Will Licon– 2:12.13
- Miguel De Lara- 2:12.25
- (T-5) Chase Kalisz– 2:12.61
- (T-5) William Mao- 2:12.61
- Kevin Cordes– 2:12.67
- Carlos Claverie- 2:13.39
MEN’S 100 FLY:
- Jack Conger– 52.25
- Caeleb Dressel– 52.29
- Tom Shields– 52.58
- Andrew Liang- 52.98
- Gunnar Bentz– 53.03
- Tripp Cooper- 53.13
- Tim Phillips– 53.14
- Justin Lynch– 53.20
MEN’S 200 FLY:
- Chase Kalisz– 1:56.60
- Pace Clark– 1:56.75
- Jack Conger– 1:58.44
- Mike Thomas- 1:58.54
- Mick Litherland- 1:59.08
- Gunnar Bentz– 1:59.74
- Ramiro Ramirez- 2:00.35
- Sam McHugh– 2:00.36
MEN’S 200 IM:
- Shun Wang– 1:58.05
- (T-2)Michael Andrew– 2:00.68
- (T-2) Jay Litherland– 2:00.68
- Abrahm DeVine– 2:01.90
- Michael Weiss- 2:02.12
- Will Licon– 2:02.14
- Mohamed Hussein-2:02.71
- Kieran Smith- 2:03.14
MEN’S 400 IM:
- Jay Litherland– 4:13.79
- Shun Wang– 4:15.08
- Abrahm DeVine– 4:17.57
- Kieran Smith- 4:21.49
- Gunnar Bentz– 4:22.74
- Sam McHugh- 4:23.56
- Mikey Calvillo- 4:24.86
- Kevin Litherland- 4:25.16
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Combined Results: Top 8 Men from Santa Clara, Charlotte, Bucceto, & Namesnik"
NCSU’s Held and Ress are missing from the 100 free. They were in the B final, and Held was 49.69 for 9th and Ress was 49.81 for 10th.
Corrected. Thanks. Missed the B final when I was looking at that one.