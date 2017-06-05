Combined Results: Top 8 Men from Santa Clara, Charlotte, Bucceto, & Namesnik

Last weekend, swimmers got in a final tuneup for U.S. World Championships Trials at a handful of meets across the country. To give a comparison of times across all of the meets, we’ve compiled the top 8 times in each event. This is our men’s version only. The women’s version will be published shortly.

**NOTE: These lists are made up only of times done at the Santa Clara PSS, Charlotte UltraSwim, Bucceto Open, Namesnik Invitational, and Southwest Classic. This is not a list of the fastest times for the entire season.  The 50 fly, 50 back, and 50 breast are not included because they were not swum at all meets**

Shoutout to commenter B1G DADDY, who helped compile the top 6 in each men’s race.

MEN’S 50 FREE:

  1. Vlad Morozov– 21.97
  2. Brad Tandy- 22.06
  3. Ali Khalafalla- 22.12
  4. Michael Chadwick– 22.22
  5. Nathan Adrian– 22.27
  6. Dillon Virva– 22.47
  7. Ryan Held– 22.51
  8. Marcelo Chierighini- 22.52

MEN’S 100 FREE:

  1. Nathan Adrian– 48.55
  2. Michael Chadwick– 48.66
  3. Caeleb Dressel– 49.26
  4. Michael Jensen– 49.35
  5. Vlad Morozov– 49.40
  6. Marcelo Chierighini- 49.47
  7. Ryan Held– 49.69
  8. Justin Ress– 49.81

MEN’S 200 FREE:

  1. Felix Auboeck– 1:48.34
  2. Blake Pieroni– 1:48.14
  3. Zane Grothe– 1:48.73
  4. Anders Nielsen- 1:48.81
  5. Jay Litherland– 1:49.28
  6. Long Gutierrez- 1:49.49
  7. Conor Dwyer– 1:49.53
  8. Gunnar Bentz– 1:49.54

MEN’S 400 FREE:

  1. Zane Grothe– 3:47.99
  2. Clark Smith– 3:49.40
  3. Felix Auboeck– 3:50.51
  4. Jay Litherland– 3:50.96
  5. Marcelo Acosta– 3:52.49
  6. True Sweetser– 3:52.83
  7. Liam Egan– 3:53.17
  8. Ricardo Vargas- 3:55.23

MEN’S 800 FREE:

  1. Matias Koski– 8:00.29
  2. Marcelo Acosta– 8:01.28
  3. True Sweetser– 8:01.44
  4. Ricardo Vargas- 8:01.50
  5. Martin Naidich- 8:01.88
  6. Shingo Nakaya- 8:03.67
  7. Liam Egan– 8:05.10
  8. Aidan Burns- 8:07.32

MEN’S 1500 FREE:

  1. Marcelo Acosta– 15:14.03
  2. Shogo Takeda- 15:17.23
  3. Shingo Nakaya- 15:17.24
  4. Ricardo Vargas- 15:17.83
  5. True Sweetser– 15:23.95
  6. Kohei Yamato- 15:27.30
  7. Jack McIntyre- 15:33.98
  8. Chris Weiser- 15:38.51

MEN’S 100 BACK:

  1. Ryosuke Irie– 53.25
  2. Ryan Murphy– 53.48
  3. Justin Ress– 53.49
  4. Matt Grevers– 53.90
  5. Grigory Tarasevich– 54.16
  6. Jacob Pebley– 55.02
  7. Richard Bohus- 55.42
  8. Bob Glover- 55.66

MEN’S 200 BACK:

  1. Ryan Murphy– 1:57.09
  2. Jacob Pebley– 1:57.41
  3. Ryosuke Irie– 1:57.54
  4. Grigory Tarasevich– 1:59.41
  5. Allen Shi- 2:00.29
  6. Yakov Toumarkin- 2:01.64
  7. Andy Song– 2:01.68
  8. Hennessey Stuart- 2:01.89

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

  1. Cody Miller– 1:00.52
  2. Kevin Cordes– 1:00.61
  3. Nic Fink– 1:00.70
  4. Ian Finnerty– 1:00.77
  5. Michael Andrew– 1:01.46
  6. William Mao- 1:01.52
  7. Will Licon– 1:01.58
  8. Jacob Montague- 1:01.76

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

  1. Josh Prenot– 2:10.80
  2. Nic Fink– 2:11.26
  3. Will Licon– 2:12.13
  4. Miguel De Lara- 2:12.25
  5. (T-5) Chase Kalisz– 2:12.61
  6. (T-5) William Mao- 2:12.61
  7. Kevin Cordes– 2:12.67
  8. Carlos Claverie- 2:13.39

MEN’S 100 FLY:

  1. Jack Conger– 52.25
  2. Caeleb Dressel– 52.29
  3. Tom Shields– 52.58
  4. Andrew Liang- 52.98
  5. Gunnar Bentz– 53.03
  6. Tripp Cooper- 53.13
  7. Tim Phillips– 53.14
  8. Justin Lynch– 53.20

MEN’S 200 FLY:

  1. Chase Kalisz– 1:56.60
  2. Pace Clark– 1:56.75
  3. Jack Conger– 1:58.44
  4. Mike Thomas- 1:58.54
  5. Mick Litherland- 1:59.08
  6. Gunnar Bentz– 1:59.74
  7. Ramiro Ramirez- 2:00.35
  8. Sam McHugh– 2:00.36

MEN’S 200 IM:

  1. Shun Wang– 1:58.05
  2. (T-2)Michael Andrew– 2:00.68
  3. (T-2) Jay Litherland– 2:00.68
  4. Abrahm DeVine– 2:01.90
  5. Michael Weiss- 2:02.12
  6. Will Licon– 2:02.14
  7. Mohamed Hussein-2:02.71
  8. Kieran Smith- 2:03.14

MEN’S 400 IM:

  1. Jay Litherland– 4:13.79
  2. Shun Wang– 4:15.08
  3. Abrahm DeVine– 4:17.57
  4. Kieran Smith- 4:21.49
  5. Gunnar Bentz– 4:22.74
  6. Sam McHugh- 4:23.56
  7. Mikey Calvillo- 4:24.86
  8. Kevin Litherland- 4:25.16

