Former Georgia Coach Alan Gentry Passes Away

Former University of Georgia swimming coach Alan Gentry has passed away after a long battle with prostate cancer. Gentry died on Saturday, June 3rd at the age of 83 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Born in Georgia, Gentry graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville, Tennessee before earning his Bachelor’s Degree from Wofford College and a Master’s Degree from North Carolina.

A letterwinner for the Georgia Bulldogs in 1955, Gentry led the squad for a 3-year stint from 1968 to 1970. During his tenure, Gentry helped produce one SEC champion and set 15 school records in one season. Gentry then moved on to coach at South Carolina from 1971-1977 and was inducted into the Tennessee Swimming Hall of Fame in Knoxville in 1985.

A memorial service is planned at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6th in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd. in Mount Pleasant.

