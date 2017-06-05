Watch: Conger vs. Dressel Battle Comes Down to the Wire in Santa Clara

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara is now in the books, as competition concluded on Sunday night at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. The 2nd night of competition brought one of the standout races of the meet: The men’s 100 fly final.

Several stars lined up to compete in the final, including U.S. Olympians Tom Shields, Jack Conger, and Caeleb Dressel. As usual, Cal’s Shields took the early lead, but Texas’ Conger was coming in hot just a nail behind him. Lurking just a few tenths back at the turn was Florida’s Dressel.

Shields faded a bit on the back half, while Conger and Dressel began to surge ahead. Dressel tried to run down Conger, putting up the fastest closing split of the field with a 27.17, but Conger did just enough to hold him off. At the finish, Conger touched 1st for gold in 52.24, while Dressel took 2nd in 52.29. Shields held on for a close 3rd in 52.58.

Check out the video below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. For a full recap of Friday night’s events, click here.