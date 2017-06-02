2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara
- Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th
- 50-Meter Course
- Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)
- Santa Clara, California
The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continues tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers have gathered to compete in the 100 fly, 200 breast, 100 free, and 400 free. Several stars headline tonight’s action, including Olympians Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Kelsi Worrell, Conor Dwyer, Tom Shields, Simone Manuel, Lia Neal, and more. Read on for live updates of tonight’s events.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY:
- Kelsi Worrell– 57.44
- Hellen Moffitt- 58.99
- Katie McLaughlin- 59.17
