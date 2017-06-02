2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continues tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers have gathered to compete in the 100 fly, 200 breast, 100 free, and 400 free. Several stars headline tonight’s action, including Olympians Caeleb Dressel , Nathan Adrian , Kelsi Worrell , Conor Dwyer , Tom Shields , Simone Manuel , Lia Neal , and more. Read on for live updates of tonight’s events.

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …