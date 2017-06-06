Watch: Katie Ledecky Smash 200 Free Meet Record in Santa Clara

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara is now in the books, as competition concluded on Sunday night at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. The 2nd night of competition brought one of the standout performances of the meet: Katie Ledecky‘s 200 free.

Stanford’s Ledecky threw down a blistering 1:55.34, which pushed her all the way up to the top of the 2017 world rankings ahead of Swedish Olympian Michelle Coleman, who swam a 1:55.64 at the Stockholm Open. In doing so, Ledecky also took down the Meet Record in the event. The record had formerly been set at a 1:55.68 by Femke Heemskerk in 2015.

Check out the video below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. For a full recap of Saturday night’s events, click here.

