2017 Santa Clara PSS Psych Sheets: Dwyer, Beisel Set To Return

The psych sheets for the upcoming Arena Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara have been released, with absolutely loaded fields for both the men and the women.

One of the more notable names entered for the men is Conor Dwyer, who has been relatively quiet since winning a pair of medals in Rio last summer. He swam the 100 free prelims at the Mesa stop of the series in April, and that was it. This will be his first full competition of the season, though he was also entered to race at the Atlanta stop at the beginning of the month and didn’t show up.

With World Trials right around the corner, it’s important to get some in-season racing under his belt if he hopes to qualify for Budapest. He usually races well in-season, and frequently, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in the next two months. He is entered in the 100 and 200 free and the 200 IM.

Another notable name on the psych sheets is Elizabeth Beisel, whose future in the sport seemed in question after placing 6th in the 400 IM at the Olympics last summer. She mentioned in an interview in October that she was not retired but was taking a long break from the sport. This will be her first competition back since Rio, though she does have a 100 yard back (58.22) on record from Meet Mobile in January.

She’s entered in five events in Santa Clara: the 100 & 200 back, 200 breast, and the 200 & 400 IM.

There are so many key swimmers entered for Santa Clara that the meet will serve as a little preview for World Trials. Along with all of the Americans, there are some international swimmers entered too, including some of Canada’s World Championship squad.

Below are just some of the notable names entered at the meet, which will take place from June 1-4:

Men

Women

