Versatile Jakob Icimsoy Becomes 5th Early Verbal Commit to ASU

Vestavia Hills, Alabama’s Jakob Icimsoy has verbally committed to swim for Arizona State University’s Class of 2022, joining Cody Bybee, Eddie Michael, Ethan Luc, and Khalil Fonder, who have also made their intentions known over the past five weeks.

“Fired up to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Arizona State University’s Class of 2022! I’m very excited and I know this decision will provide the best opportunities for me to succeed both academically and athletically. Huge thanks to all the coaches I’ve had, my family, and my teammates for their support. I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to contribute to the team. Forks up!!!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Icimsoy will be entering his senior year of high school at Everest Academy in the fall. He has dual citizenship in the United States and Australia and is eligible for Turkish citizenship from his father’s side of the family. Icimsoy currently swims Unattached for the newly-founded club Wake Aquatics under coach Bryan Jennings.

His best times are as follows:

SCY:

400 IM: 3:59.18

200 Fly: 1:50.74

200 Back: 1:50.54

200 Free: 1:41.40

500 Free: 4:34.04

LCM:

200 Free: 1:56.24

400 Free: 4:07.20

200 Fly: 2:08.86

400 IM: 4:39.57

200 Back: 2:13.02

