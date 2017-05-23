Sprinter Ethan Luc Gives Arizona State a Verbal Commitment for 2018-19

Ethan Luc, a junior at Westview High School in Portland, Oregon, has made a verbal commitment to Arizona State University’s class of 2022. Luc is the reigning Oregon 6A state champion in the 100 free and fourth-place finisher in the 50 free, having moved up one spot in each event since his sophomore season.

Luc swims year-round for Tualatin Hills Swim Club. He has a whole slate of new SCY times from 2017 Speedo Sectionals at Federal Way, where he placed third in the 100 free and 4th in the 200 free.

His best SCY times are:

50 free – 20.79

100 free – 44.85

200 free – 1:38.41

50 back – 24.03

100 back – 51.58

The Sun Devils now have four verbal commitments to their class of 2022. In addition to Luc, Cody Bybee, Eddie Michael, and Khalil Fonder have indicated they plan to swim for head coach Bob Bowman next year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]