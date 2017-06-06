Conger reviews transition from Kris Kubik to Wyatt Collins (Video)

Reported by Reid Carlson.

The University of Texas just announced that Wyatt Collins was named assistant coach of Men’s Swimming & Diving in the fall of 2016, taking the vacancy left by long-time associate head coach Kris Kubik, who announced his retirement earlier this summer after 34 years as Eddie Reese’s second in command.

For Collins, the new job was really more like of a promotion; Collins served as a volunteer coach with the Texas men’s swim team for the previous three seasons, the last two of which ended in Texas winning the NCAA National Championships (runners-up in 2014). Previous to volunteering his time on deck he was a member of the Longhorns men’s swim team for one season (2011-2012), and before the University of Texas he swam two years at Boston University (2008-2010).

Collins cites Kubik as a mentor and credits him with for teaching him about recruiting, meet entries, team travel, and supervising team workouts. Outside of the job, Collins also credits Kubik with being a mentor and lending an ear for anything personal he was going through.

Before beginning as a volunteer assistant coach in 2013, Collins spent the summer of 2013 as an age group coach for Nitro Swimming, one of the most successful clubs in the country. In 2013 Collins earned a bachelor’s in history from the University of Texas where he was a two-time member of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll. Collins is also an accomplished triathlete and 2016 Ironman (70.3) World Championships qualifier.