2017 Jose Finkel Trophy Details Announced

The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA) announced that the Jose Finkel Trophy will be held in Santos, Brazil from August 8th-12th, 2017.

The Jose Finkel Trophy is Brazil‘s short course National Championship meet. This year the meet will return to the Unisanta pool in for its second time – it was last held at Unisanta in 2003.

This is the 14th year that the Jose Finkel Trophy will be held in Santos. Santos is located in the São Paulo state approximately 50 miles outside of the the São Paulo metropolis, the most populous city in Brazil and the southern hemisphere.

The Jose Finkel Trophy will take place over 5 days from August 8th-12th. The meet schedule is the same as used in this year’s Maria Lenk Trophy– preliminary competition will be held in the morning to determine qualifiers for A and B finals.

Competition will follow shortly after the 2017 FINA World Championships. Swimming competition at the World Championships will conclude on July 30th, giving Brazilian swimmers only 9 days until the start of their short course National Championship meet.

The meet’s schedule and rules can be found in Portuguese at the following links: