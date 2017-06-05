Watch: Michael Andrew and Jay Litherland Tie in 200 IM in Santa Clara

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara is now in the books, as competition concluded on Sunday night at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. The final night of competition brought one of the standout races of the meet: The men’s 200 IM final.

In the final, age group phenom Michael Andrew and U.S. Olympian Jay Litherland went head-to-head, and they put on quite a show. The 2 men traded the lead back and forth throughout the race, eventually hitting the wall for a tie.

Andrew took the lead on fly, but Litherland outpaced him to take the lead after the backstroke leg. Andrew once again took the lead on the breaststroke leg, but Litherland, who is well known for his closing speed, made big moves on the freestyle leg. At the finish, they touched simultaneously, as both won gold with a pair of 2:00.48s.

Check out the video below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. For a full recap of Sunday night’s events, click here.