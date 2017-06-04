2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continues tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free. Several stars headline tonight’s action, including Olympians Kelsi Worrell, Ryan Murphy, Madisyn Cox, Tom Shields, Chase Kalisz, Kevin Cordes, and more. Read on for live updates of tonight’s events.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

Cal’s Katie McLaughlin (2:10.35) built a sizeable lead on the front half with a 1:01.35 opening split. She started to fade on the last 50 with a 35.00, but was still able to hold off a late charge by Texas’ Lauren Case (2:10.80) who closed in 33.94. Taking bronze was Case’s teammate Remedy Rule in 2:11.41.

MEN’S 200 FLY:

Georgia’s Pace Clark set the pace ahead of teammate Chase Kalisz through the front half, but Kalisz made his move on the 3rd 50. The 2 swimmers were in a dead heat down the stretch, but Kalisz was able to get his hand to the wall faster at the finish, winning in 1:56.60 to Clark’s 1:56.75.

Texas’ Jack Conger used his back half speed to run down Cal’s Mike Thomas (1:58.54), catching him on the last 50 and taking bronze with his 1:58.45.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

Argentinian breaststroker Macarena Ceballos took down her own National Record tonight, dominating the final with a 1:08.02. That cleared the former mark, which she’d set at 1:08.46 in 2016, by nearly half of a second.

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

After missing the podium in the 200 breast, Kevin Cordes bounced back to win gold tonight. Cordes was out in a quick 28.39, and held off a hard-charging Nic Fink on the back half to touch 1st in 1:00.61 to Fink’s 1:00.70. Behind them, Michael Andrew and Will Licon battled it out for the bronze. Licon came from behind to nearly catch Andrew at the finish, but Andrew took the bronze by a nail in 1:01.46 to Licon’s 1:01.58.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

Canadian backstroke star Kylie Masse (1:00.34), the Olympic bronze medalist in this race, took off on the back half to outpace age group phenom Regan Smith (1:01.01). UNC’s Caroline Baldwin (1:01.15) used her front half speed to take the edge over Cal’s Amy Bilquist (1:01.60) and Canada’s Hilary Caldwell (1:01.85) in the race for the final podium spot.

MEN’S 100 BACK:

Cal’s Ryan Murphy busted out a season best time of 53.48, leading the race from start to finish. Murphy now moves up to #6 in the world rankings, just a hundredth ahead of Justin Ress’ performance at Charlotte UltraSwim. Team USA veteran Matt Grevers was the only other man to break 54 tonight, clocking in at 53.90 to take silver.

Murphy’s teammate Jacob Pebley (55.02) was just off the podium, taking 4th behind Russian Olympian Grigory Tarasevich (54.16).

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

Madisyn Cox– 2:11.56 Siobhan Haughey– 2:12.10 Emma Barksdale– 2:15.78

MEN’S 200 IM:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

MEN’S 1500 FREE: