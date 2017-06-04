Maddison Elliott Added to Indianapolis Classification Schedule

The classification schedule for the 2017 Para Swimming World Series stop in Indianapolis next week has been updated to include the name of Paralympic gold medalist Maddison Elliott. She was originally omitted from the list – which made her the only Australian swimmer requiring a classification review who wasn’t being tested in Indianapolis.

In the latest version of the list, posted on June 2nd (after an inquiry by SwimSwam as to what meet Elliott planned to be classified at prior to the World Championships), she is one of 7 Australians who will undergo classification.

The 7:

Fellow World Record holder Tiffany Thomas-Kane and Lakeisha Patterson are also due to be classified in Indianapolis.

The 6 Australians undergoing classification on Classification Schedule Part 1 will all be reviewed by the same A Panel, except for Elliott, who will be the first athlete classified by the B Panel.

Elliott is a 9-time Paralympic medalists, including 4 golds. 3 of those 4 golds came in Rio, where she won the 50 and 100 freestyles in the S8 category and was a member of Australia’s winning 34-point 400 free relay.