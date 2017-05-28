Maddison Elliott Not on Classification List for Indy Para World Series

Despite appearing on the Aussie roster, Paralympic gold medalist Maddison Elliott is missing from the classification schedules for the 2017 Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis, Indiana June 9th-11th.

Para Swimming World Series Classification Schedule Part 1

Para Swimming World Series Classification Schedule Part 2

Elliott was named Australia’s Female Paralympic Athlete of the Year in 2016, after winning Paralympic gold medals in Rio in the 4 x 100 free relay, the 100 free, and the 50 free and silver medals in the 100 back and 4 x 100 medley relay.

The other Aussie swimmers who still need classification, Paige Leonhardt, Emily Beecroft, Jasmine Greenwood, Tiffany Thomas Kane, and Lakeisha Patterson, all appear on the schedules. According to the schedule, all the Aussie swimmers are being classified by the same panel.

You can see the full Australian para roster below:

You can read more about the 2017 Para Swimming World Series here. The Indianapolis stop is the penultimate meet, and the final stop will be July 6th-9th in Berlin, Germany.