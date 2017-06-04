2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 4 Race Videos

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continues tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free. Several stars headline tonight’s action, including Olympians Ryan Murphy, Madisyn CoxChase Kalisz, Kevin Cordes, and more.

Today’s highlights included a rare tie in the 200 IM after a hard fought battle between age group phenom Michael Andrew and Georgia’s Jay Litherland. A National Record went down in the women’s 100 breast courtesy of Argentina’s Macarena Ceballos. Additional Day 4 winners included Katie McLaughlin (200 fly), Chase Kalisz (200 fly), Kylie Masse (100 back), Ryan Murphy (100 back), Kevin Cordes (100 breast), Madisyn Cox (200 IM), Cierra Runge (800 free), and Marcelo Acosta (1500 free).

For a full recap of tonight’s events, click here. Read on to see videos of each championship final courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

MEN’S 200 FLY:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

MEN’S 100 BACK:

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

MEN’S 200 IM:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

MEN’S 1500 FREE:

