Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara Day 4 Photo Vault

  Gold Medal Mel Stewart | June 04th, 2017

We’re now on the home stretch to the USA Swimming World Team Trials and 2017 World Championships and Santa Clara Swim Club once again hosted one of the top tune-up events leading into the major summer championships.  The Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara wrapped and we have images from our swimming photographer Mike Lewis to share from the final day.

Amy Bilquist 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jack Conger 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mike Thomas 200 fly prelims 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Yvetee Kong 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kevin Cordes 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Azad Al Barazi 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

Katie McLaughlin 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nicolas De Ferrari 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Meghan Lynch 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ingibjorg Jonsdottir (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sarah Darcel 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Virginia Bardach (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mike Thomas 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Faith Knelson 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Karl Ardvidsson 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Faith Knelson of Canada 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Will Licon 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

Marina Urzainqui Garcia 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

