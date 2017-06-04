Kylie Masse: “World Record is definitely a goal going forward” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

  1. Kylie Masse– 1:00.34
  2. Regan Smith– 1:01.01
  3. Caroline Baldwin– 1:01.15

Canadian backstroke star Kylie Masse (1:00.34), the Olympic bronze medalist in this race, took off on the back half to outpace age group phenom Regan Smith (1:01.01). UNC’s Caroline Baldwin (1:01.15) used her front half speed to take the edge over Cal’s Amy Bilquist (1:01.60) and Canada’s Hilary Caldwell (1:01.85) in the race for the final podium spot.

