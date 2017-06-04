Chase Kalisz races through mental adversity (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 FLY:

Georgia’s Pace Clark set the pace ahead of teammate Chase Kalisz through the front half, but Kalisz made his move on the 3rd 50. The 2 swimmers were in a dead heat down the stretch, but Kalisz was able to get his hand to the wall faster at the finish, winning in 1:56.60 to Clark’s 1:56.75.

Texas’ Jack Conger used his back half speed to run down Cal’s Mike Thomas (1:58.54), catching him on the last 50 and taking bronze with his 1:58.45.