Chase Kalisz races through mental adversity (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | June 04th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 FLY:

  1. Chase Kalisz– 1:56.60
  2. Pace Clark– 1:56.75
  3. Jack Conger– 1:58.44

Georgia’s Pace Clark set the pace ahead of teammate Chase Kalisz through the front half, but Kalisz made his move on the 3rd 50. The 2 swimmers were in a dead heat down the stretch, but Kalisz was able to get his hand to the wall faster at the finish, winning in 1:56.60 to Clark’s 1:56.75.

Texas’ Jack Conger used his back half speed to run down Cal’s Mike Thomas (1:58.54), catching him on the last 50 and taking bronze with his 1:58.45.

