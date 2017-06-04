King, Miller Win Breaststroke Events On Day 4 Of IU Bucceto Open

2017 IU BUCCETO OPEN

June 1-4, 2017

Bloomington, IN (IU campus)

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘IU Bucceto Open’

Lilly King closed out her showing at the IU Bucceto Open by winning two events on the final evening of competition. The Olympian, King, is the likely favorite in the breaststroke events heading into World Champ Trials at the end of this month. She won both the 100 Breast and 200 IM events this evening at IU in times of 1:07.43 and 2:16.58 respectively. King also swam the backstroke leg of the championship winning 400 medley relay for the Indiana Swim Team at the end of the finals session. In the men’s 100 breast, Olympic Bronze Medalist, Cody Miller finished first in 1:00.52.

Mallory Comerford of Cardinal Aquatics was crowned champion in another event this week, this time the 100 butterfly. Comerford won the event as the only swimmer to break 59.67. Following her NCAA championship in the short course 200 freestyle this spring, Comerford achieved a personal best yesterday in the 200 freestyle at 1:58.5 and will likely be significantly faster later on during this long course season. In the men’s 100 butterfly event, Comerford’s teammate at Cardinal Aquatics, Zach Harting, won in 54.67.

The Bucceto Open concluded today in Bloomington, Indiana on the same day that the final Arena Pro Swim Series event in Santa Clara concludes. While the event in Bloomington is not as deep, many swimmers who will look to compete with and beat those competing in California this week as World Champ Trials draws nearer.

Other event winners from day 4 are: