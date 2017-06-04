Macarena Ceballos Shaves .01 Off Her Own Argentinian 100 Breast Record

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live Results

Tonight in Santa Clara, Argentinian breaststroker Macarena Ceballos took a hundredth off of her best time in the 100 breast, setting a new national record.

Ceballos was out hard in 32.21, and closed well in 35.81 to finish in 1:08.02, .01 ahead of her old best of 1:08.03. She touched almost a full second ahead of 2nd-place Riley Scott, who touched at 1:09.00.

This swim gives Ceballos the four fastest 100 breast performances in Argentina’s history. She first broke the record last March, going 1:08.46 in Asunción, Paraguay, to break Julia Sebastian‘s national record by three tenths. Then, Ceballos took it down to 1:08.03 in April of last year in Rio de Janeiro. She was 1:09.58 in prelims this morning, and popped out the 1:08.02 tonight for an Arena Pro Swim Series title.

Though she didn’t swim at the 2015 World Champs or the 2016 Olympic Games, Ceballos did compete at the 2015 Pan American Games. There, she won the B finals of both the 100 breast and 200 breast.