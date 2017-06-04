2016 Olympian Dylan Carter Leads Trinidad And Tobago’s CCCAN Squad

The Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) has selected 64 athletes to represent the nation at this summer’s Central American and Caribbean (CCCAN) Swimming Championships, including Olympian and USC Trojan Dylan Carter. The competition is set to be held at Trinidad’s newly constructed National Aquatic Centre Balmain Couva, with swimming events taking place June 28th to July 2nd.

21-year-old Carter returns to the CCAN competition after having last competed back in 2011 in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico when he was just 14 years old. Since then, the sprinter has been on the move, making his mark on the NCAA, becoming a 6-time All American and 3-time NCAA and PAC-12 relay champion.

Internationally, Carter placed 23rd in the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Carter then finaled twice at the 2016 FINA World Short Course Championships, finishing 4th in the 200m free and 7th in the 50m fly.

The team is expected to have its first training session at the National Aquatic Centre this week. In 2015 CCCAN in Barbados T&T placed 5th in the point standings but topped the medal table with 26 gold medals. You can find the entire CCCAN roster for T&T here.