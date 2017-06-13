Virginia Tech Brings In National Team Members To Round Out 2017 Roster

Virginia Tech head swimming and diving coach Ned Skinner has announced the addition of 16 new H 2 Okies that will join the program in the fall of 2017. The class is comprised of eight men’s swimmers, seven women’s swimmers and one women’s diver.

Multiple swimmers in the signing class are ranked in CollegeSwimming.com’s top 100 prospects in the class of 2017. Skinner, who considers the class to be the most talented in the history of the program, is expecting many of the swimmers to make an immediate impact.

“This is a class that we are as excited about as any in my 19 years here at Virginia Tech,” Skinner said. “We have multiple men and women who are Olympic trial qualifiers, junior national finalists, national level scorers, state champions and are prolific on every stage in our sport. More importantly, we feel certain that they will represent the values of our Hokie Nation and help us with our goals personally, academically and athletically. I would like to thank Josh Huger, our assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, for guiding us through this. Our coaches and team also did a lot of great work on official visits and preparing for this class.”

Lane Stone

Springfield, Va.

West Springfield HS

Nation’s Capital Swim Club

Best Times

100 FS – 46.14 / 51.82

200 FS – 1:38.03 / 1:51.63

500 FS – 4:20.75 / 3:56.86

1,000 FS – 9:00.69 / 8:14.96

1,650 FS – 14:59.93 / 15:38.84

200 BK – 1:51.51 / 2:04.29

400 IM – 3:55.27 / 4:26.86

Class Rank – #17

Competed at the 2016 Olympic trials … Holds five Olympic Trials cut times … Took first in the 1000 free at the 2016 NCAP Invitational … 2016 VHSL State Champion in the 500 free … Swam a 1:38.03 in the 200 free to finish second at the state championship.

“Lane is the top male recruit in this year’s class for the Hokies. He currently holds five Olympic Trials cuts and comes in as a multiple event ACC finalist. He is the cornerstone of this year’s men’s class and his future is very bright! In addition he hails from one of the best club teams in the country that has produced numerous Olympic Gold Medalists.”

Sam Tornqvist

Sollentuna, Sweden

Taby Sim Swim Club

Best Times

100 Backstroke – 48.87

200 Backstroke – 1:46.46

100 Butterfly – 48.46

200 Butterfly – 1:47.80

200 IM – 1:47.80

400 IM – 3:51.17

Swedish Junior national team member … Nordic Championship gold medalist … Won 25 individual medals from Swedish Junior championships

“We are extremely excited about Sam and all that he brings to the table. His versatility gives a multitude of options as to where he can fit in within our program and the ACC as a whole.”

Tommy Hallock

Herndon, Va.

Oakton HS

Machine Aquatics

Best Times

50 FS – 20.00

100 FS – 44.21

100 BR – 56.38

100 BK – 50.49

Class Rank – #40

A sprinter who is expected to make immediate contributions … Runner-up in the 50 free at the 2016 VHSL 6A State Championship as a junior … Anchored Oakton’s 200 free and 400 relays as a junior … Member of the 200 free relay that broke a state record.

“Tom is the second Hallock that we have had the privilege of coaching. His older brother was a sprinter here for the Hokies and as one of the fastest sprinters in the class of 2021 Tom will come in and immediately make an impact.”

Connor Doyle

Yardley, Pa.

Pennsbury HS

Eastern Express Swim Team

Best Times

100 BK – 50.07

200 BK – 1:46.54

100 BR – 56.66

200 BR – 2:01.74

200 IM – 1:47.82

400 IM – 3:51.57

Class Rank – #77

Placed seventh in the 200 back at the 2016 Speedo Junior National Championships … Posted personal times in seven different events at the 2015 Eastern Zone Speedo Short Course Super Sectionals … Finished in the top eight of the 200 breast at the Arena Pro Swim Series … 2015 Bucks County Courier Times Boys Swimmer of the Year.

“Connor is one of the most versatile swimmers in the class of 2021. He was a multiple event Junior National finalist this past summer and will come in and immediately contribute in several different capacities. His upward trajectory shows that he is one of the bright stars in this year’s class.”

Lasse Pittioni

Ishøj, Denmark

Lyngby Swim Club

Best Times

50 Breast – 25.13

100 Breast – 54.39

200 Breast – 1:59.70

100 Freestyle – 45.81

200 Freestyle – 1:40.53

A European Junior Championship qualifier … Danish Open qualifier … Medalist at the DM-Svømmeligaen in Kastrup.

“Lasse is somebody that we are extremely excited about for next season. He comes to us at just the right time as we are replacing ACC record holder Brandon Fiala. We look for Lasse to step contribute for us on the conference, NCAA and international levels.”

Alex Hines

Lenoir City, Tenn.

L&N Stern Academy

Tennessee Aquatics

Best Times

50 FS – 20.71

100 FS – 44.90

200 FS – 1:38.62

100 BR – 55.97

200 BR – 2:01.62

200 IM – 1:49.04

Class Rank – #131

Finished second in the 200 IM and 500 free at the 2016 Tennessee High School Swimming and Diving Championships … Finalist in the 200 free, 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM at the USA Swimming Futures Championships.

“Alex is an extremely valuable pickup for us in this year’s class. He will help with the transition of Brandon Fiala’s graduation. He hails from Tennessee Aquatic Club which has seen tremendous success on the international stage!”

Gershwin Greene

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Baylor School

Baylor Swim Club

Best Times

50 FS – 20.95 / 23.68

100 FS – 46.09 / 53.41

Class Rank – #240

Has competed at some of the highest levels internationally while representing the Bahamas … Finished 15th overall in the 50 free at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Championships … Member of three state championship relays at the Baylor School … Will swim for the Bahamas at the 2017 World University Games in Taiwan.

“Gershwin hails from the Bahamas and has been a member of their Junior National Team. He most recently represented them at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. He recently reached the championship final during that major international competition. He has a great chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games in 2020.”

Alex McMurry

Huntersville, NC.

William Amos Hough High School

Swim MAC

Best Times

50 BK – 22.80

100 BK – 48.81

200 BK – 1:49.48

200 IM – 1:54.52

Class Rank – #302

A Winter Juniors finalist … NCHSAA 4A State finalist … Fastest backstroker in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2017.

“Alex comes from one of the strongest club programs in the country. He has shown a tremendous amount of growth over the past year and we are extremely excited to have him racing for the Hokies for the next four years. We expect him to continue developing into one of the premier backstrokers in the ACC.”

Emily Meilus

Herndon, Va.

Herndon HS

Machine Aquatics

Best Times

200 FS – 1:50.59

500 FS – 4:50.23

1,650 FS – 16:37.10

100 BK – 54.56 / 1:03.38 (OT)

200 BK – 1:54.87 / 2:13.73 (OT)

200 IM – 2:04.50

400 IM – 4:19.59

Class Rank – #84

Qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials in both backstroke events … Holds the Virginia 6A state record in the 100 back with a 55.08.

“Emily is our highest ranked female in this year’s class for the Hokies. She was a multiple-event Olympic Trial qualifier and currently has six times that would score at the ACC Championships. She will immediately come to Virginia Tech and make an impact across the board.”

Joelle Vereb

Williamsburg, Va.

Jamestown HS

757 Swim

Best Times

50 FS – 23.01

100 FS – 50.40

100 Fly – 53.79

100 BK – 54.95

100 BR – 1:02.05

200 IM – 2:04.21

Class Rank – #112

A versatile swimmer who will be able to contribute immediately in multiple events … VHSL state champion in the 100 fly and 100 breast … Her personal bests would’ve scored points for the H 2 Okies at last season’s ACC Championships … Posted four top-three finishes at the 2016 Eastern Zone Speedo Short Course Super Sectionals.

“Joelle’s versatility is unmatched across the country and she will immediately come into our program as a top-candidate for multiple events and relays. She will immediately become a role player for the Hokies.”

Molly Sheffield

Mechanicsville, Va.

Lee-Davis HS

Burkwood Aquatic Club

Best Times

100 Fly – 54.47 / 1:01.17

200 Fly – 1:58.53 / 2:16.06

400 IM – 4:23.02

Class Rank – #119

Qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials in the 100 fly as a junior … Three-time VHSL 5A state champion in 100 fly … Finished fourth in the 100 fly at NCSA Junior Nationals.

“Half of Molly’s family went to Virginia Tech and she has strong ties throughout the community. She is the top-buttiflier coming out of Virginia and ultimately the country. She also competed at the 2016 US Olympic Trials.”

Heather Sigmon

Greensboro, N.C.

Northwest Guilford HS

Greensboro YMCA

Best Times

100 BK – 53.82

200 BK – 1:58.47

Class Rank – #134

One of the top backstrokers in the state of North Carolina … Multiple time finalist at YMCA Nationals … Three-time finalist at the NCHSAA 4A State Championship … Competed at the USA Swimming AT&T Winter National Championships in 2014.

“Heather has raw speed in backstroke and will immediately challenge for the top-spot for us in medley relays and individual backstroke events. She has great size and feel for the water.”

Nicole Pape

Rochester Hills, Mich.

Adams HS

Oakland Live Y’ers

Best Times

50 FS – 23.92

100 BR – 1:03.75

200 BR – 2:18.05

100 Fly – 56.52

200 Fly – 2:03.06

200 IM – 2:02.74

400 IM – 4:20.85

Class Rank – #274

Another swimmer that can make in impact in multiple events … Runner-up in the 200 IM and 100 fly at the 2015 Michigan Division 2 State Championship … Took first with a 2:04.98 in the 200 IM at the 2016 OAA League Championship.

“Nicole joins us from Michigan. She picked Virginia Tech over a couple of Big Ten programs. Nicole will come in right away as one of our top IM swimmers and will add immediate help to our breastroke groups.”

Abby Andrusin

Keller, Texas

Keller HS

North Texas Nadadores

Best Times

50 FS – 23.47 / 26.8 (LCM)

100 FS – 50.66 / 57.94 (LCM)

200 FS – 1:50.87

100 BK – 56.70

Class Rank – #312

A raw talent that will contribute to the H 2 Okies backstroke and sprint groups … Finished fourth in the 100 free and second in the 50 free at the TISCA 6A North Zone Championships … Placed third at the Speedo Champions Series in the 100 back.

“Abby has lived around the world with her family – most recently Dubai. She is coming off of an extremely successful summer long course season and she shows a very sharp upward trajectory. Her long course times currently put her in a competitive spot with the fastest girls currently on our team.”

Tatum Hackler

Niceville, Fla.

Niceville High School

Coast Aquatics

Best Times

50 FS – 24.16

100 FS – 52.24

200 FS – 1:54.17

50 BK – 25.89

100 BK – 57.40

50 Fly – 25.72

100 Fly – 57.21

Florida state champion … Four-time state qualifier … NCSA qualifier and finalist.

“We are very excited about Tatum and all of the potential that she brings to Blacksburg. As an athlete she is getting better each time she touches the pool and we look for her to continue developing into an ACC scorer in multiple events.”

Regan Westwood

Potomac, Md.

Wootton HS

Dominion Dive Club

3A/4A Maryland State Champion in the one meter … Finished in the top six in both the three meter and one meter at the 2016 USA Diving Junior Region Seven Championships.