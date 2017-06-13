NTN Breaststroker Evan Kolde Signs with Arizona State for 2017-18

Southlake, Texas-native Evan Kolde signed a National Letter of Intent during the spring signing period to swim for Arizona State University in 2017-18.

“I chose ASU for its amazing team, coaches, and outstanding business school. I believe it’s somewhere I can achieve my long term [sic] swimming goals and be part of a great team. Go Sun Devils!”

Kolde is wrapping up his senior year at Southlake Carroll Senior High School. At the recent Texas UIL Swimming & Diving 6A State Meet, he helped the Dragons win their seventh consecutive state championships. Kolde placed sixth in the 100 breast and 12th in the 100 free, and contributed to Southlake Carroll’s first­-place 200 medley relay team, which set a school record and earned All-America honors.

Kolde also swims for North Texas Nadadores in North Richland Hills. He is a four-time Junior National qualifier and was a member of the squad that took home the third-place team trophy at 2016 Winter Juniors. Kolde also finished in the top five at the 2017 Speedo Sectionals in February.

Best SCY times:

50 breast – 26.41

100 breast – 56.29

200 breast – 2:02.67

100 free – 46.04

Kolde’s future teammates in the Arizona State University class of 2021 include Cristian Musterait, Dylan Boyd, Graham Hauss, Grant House, Jack Dalmolin, Joshua Vedder, and Will Brenton.

