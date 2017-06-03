Comerford Posts Personal Best 25.2 to win 50 Free at IU Bucceto Open

2017 IU BUCCETO OPEN

Thursday, June 1 – Sunday, June 4

Bloomington, IN (IU campus)

50-Meter Course

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘IU Bucceto Open’

Louisville’s Mallory Comerford doubled up on night 3 of the 2017 IU Bucceto Open, showing off some of her range in the freestyles. Comerford stepped up for the 200 free to open the session. She didn’t quite match her best time of 1:58.54 from prelims, but her 1:59.14 was still good enough for the win.

Comerford returned later in the session, turning in a 25.28 to win the 50 free. That clipped her former best time of 25.30 by 2 hundredths.

Indiana breaststrokers Lilly King and Cody Miller, both U.S. Olympians, swam to victory in their respective 200 breast finals. King threw down a 2:27.21 on the women’s side, finishing over 2 seconds ahead of Louisville’s Andee Cottrell (2:29.45). Miller was even more dominant on the men’s side, cranking out a 2:13.84 to top the field by 6 seconds.

The men’s 200 free saw a good battle between Indiana’s Blake Pieroni and Zane Grothe. Through the first 100, Pieroni took the lead with a 52.45 split to Grothe’s 53.47. Grothe was slightly faster on the back half with a 55-low to Pieroni’s 55-mid, but Pieroni was able to hold him off to take the win in 1:48.14 to Grothe’s 1:48.73. That was a season best time for both swimmers, and the fastest 2 times done by Americans this season so far.

Additional Event Winners