Beisel is BACK after 8 month training break (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | June 03rd, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

  1. Madisyn Cox– 4:39.07
  2. Elizabeth Beisel– 4:40.00
  3. Allie Szekely– 4:41.10

Texas’ Madisyn Cox and Team USA veteran Elizabeth Beisel were neck-and-neck through the halfway point, but Cox made a big push on the breaststroke leg to take the lead and win the race. Her winning time of 4:39.07 was just tenths shy of her lifetime best, which stands at a 4:38.85 from 2016 Trials. Beisel nearly cleared 4:40 herself, touching in 4:40.00.

Stanford’s Allie Szekely dropped another chunk of time tonight, bringing her lifetime best down to a 4:41.10 en route to bronze. That’s a 5 second drop in the event for Szekely at this meet.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »