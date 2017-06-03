Beisel is BACK after 8 month training break (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

Texas’ Madisyn Cox and Team USA veteran Elizabeth Beisel were neck-and-neck through the halfway point, but Cox made a big push on the breaststroke leg to take the lead and win the race. Her winning time of 4:39.07 was just tenths shy of her lifetime best, which stands at a 4:38.85 from 2016 Trials. Beisel nearly cleared 4:40 herself, touching in 4:40.00.

Stanford’s Allie Szekely dropped another chunk of time tonight, bringing her lifetime best down to a 4:41.10 en route to bronze. That’s a 5 second drop in the event for Szekely at this meet.