Ali Deloof Doubles Up On Night 2 Of Namesnik Invitational

2017 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th

Canham Natatorium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Prelims: 9AM, Finals: 6PM (Eastern Time)

Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile

The second night of the Eric Namesnik Invitational in Ann Arbor was another dominant one for Club Wolverine, and it was Ali Deloof leading the way with a pair of wins.

Deloof first won the 50 free in a time of 25.72, with Grace Ariola of Waves Bloomington 2nd in 26.15. Deloof’s Club Wolverine teammate Vanessa Krause was 3rd, shortly after winning the women’s 200 fly in 2:11.89.

Deloof came right back with a win in the next event, the 100 back, in a very impressive 1:00.32. Her season best of 59.43 has her in a tie for 6th in the world. Her sister Gabby Deloof took 2nd in 1:02.92, and Ariola was 3rd in 1:03.33.

Both the men’s 200 fly and women’s 200 breast were 1-2-3-4 sweeps for Club Wolverine, won by Miles Smachlo (2:01.36) and Miranda Tucker (2:29.34).

Other wins from Club Wolverine came from Anders Nielsen in the men’s 50 free (23.16) and Sierra Schmidt in the women’s 400 free (4:11.13)

China has sent a few swimmers to compete in Ann Arbor, including William Mao who had a big win in the men’s 200 breast in 2:12.61. Club Wolverine’s Jacob Montague (2:16.03) and Charlie Swanson (2:18.62) were 2nd and 3rd. China got another win in the men’s 100 back from Allen Shi, as he went 56.36 to take out CW’s Robert Zofchak (56.87).

Results for the men’s 400 free A-final are not yet available, but Felix Auboeck was the top performer in prelims at 3:51.81.