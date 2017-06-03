Ledecky Throws Down World-Leading 1:55.3 200 Free for Meet Record at Santa Clara PSS

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky took the day off Friday after putting up the 6th fastest 1500 free in history on Thursday night, but she came back on Saturday ready to go at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara. Tonight, Ledecky stepped up to compete in the 200 free, an event in which she’s the reigning World and Olympic champion.

Ledecky demolished the field, as she roared to a 1:55.34 to finish over 3 seconds faster than anyone else. That time makes her the fastest swimmer in the world this year, surpassing Sweden’s Michelle Coleman (1:55.64). Her time was also a new Meet Record, taking down the former mark of 1:55.68 done by Femke Heemskerk in 2015.

Ledecky’s Splits By 50:

  • 1st 50 Split- 27.81
  • 2nd 50 Split- 29.00
  • 3rd 50 Split- 29.19
  • 4th 50 Split- 29.34
  • Final Time- 1:55.34

Ledecky’s Splits By 100:

  • 1st 100 Split- 56.81
  • 2nd 100 Split- 58.53
  • Final Time- 1:55.34

Ledecky was joined on the podium by Stanford teammate Katie Drabot, who popped a 1:58.85 to take 3rd behind Michigan All-American and Hong Kong Olympian Siobhan Haughey (1:58.14).

