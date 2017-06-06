Marks Breaks Two SB7 World Records At The Jimi Flower Classic

Paralympic swimmer Elizabeth Marks set two new long course meter World Records for SB7 at the 2017 Jimi Flowers Classic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The first record came in the third event of the meet, the 200 breaststroke. Marks claimed gold in a time of 3:12.72, over two seconds ahead of the previous record of 3:14.96 held by Dutch Swimmer Lisa den Braber. Marks’ second world record came in the 50 breaststroke LCM where she broke her own record from 2016. Marks bested the previous record of 41.21 by clocking a 40.79.

The 2017 World Para Swimming Championships will be held in Mexico City from September 30th-October 6th later this fall. Marks won gold in Rio at the Paralympic Games in the 100 breaststroke and a bronze in the 4 x 100 Medley relay. She also took home four individual gold medals from the Invictus Games in 2016. She made her first Paralympic Games team last year after beginning her swimming career in 2011 after being in the army. In addition to the medals mentioned above, Marks won a gold medal in the 2015 Military World Games.