2017 Santa Clara PSS: Day 2 Race Videos

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara continued tonight at the George F. Haines Aquatic Center in Santa Clara, California. Swimmers gathered to compete in the 100 fly, 200 breast, 100 free, and 400 free. Several stars headlined tonight’s action, including Olympians Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Kelsi WorrellTom Shields, Simone Manuel, Lia Neal, and more.

Tonight’s winners included Louisville’s Worrell (100 fly), Texas’ Jack Conger (100 fly), Texas’ Madisyn Cox (200 breast), Cal’s Josh Prenot (200 breast), Stanford’s Manuel (100 free), Cal’s Adrian (100 free), Stanford’s Katie Drabot (400 free), and Texas’ Clark Smith (400 free). For a full recap of tonight’s events, click here. Read on to see videos of each championship final courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

MEN’S 100 FLY:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

MEN’S 100 FREE:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

MEN’S 400 FREE:

