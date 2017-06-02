Gabby Deloof Cracks 2:00 in 200 Free at Namesnik Invitational Day 1

2017 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th

Canham Natatorium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Prelims: 9AM, Finals: 6PM (Eastern Time)

Meet Central

Gabby Deloof of the Michigan Deloof legacy found her way under the two-minute mark for the first time ever in the 200 free. The mid-distance free and back specialist popped a 1:59.75, shaving .82 off of her previous lifetime best. That’s a big swim from her as we head towards Worlds Trials, as several relay spots behind big name 200 freestylers are up in the air right now. Her teammate on Club Wolverine, Becca Postoll, touched at 2:01.64 for 2nd.

On the men’s side, Felix Auboeck and Anders Nielsen went head-to-head. Auboeck, a rising Michigan sophomore, took the win at 1:48.34 over Michigan grad Nielsen (1:48.81). Auboeck competes internationally for Austria, and Nielsen for Denmark.

A contingent from China dominated the rest of the men’s events. William Mao posted a 1:01.52 to take the 100 breast over Jacob Montague (1:01.76), while Evan Hong swam to a win in the 100 fly (55.00). Perhaps the biggest swim was a 4:15.08 400 IM from Steve Wang, which would be tied for 15th in the world this year.

Miranda Tucker was 1:08.56 to take the women’s 100 breast, followed by Emily Kopas (1:09.05) and Rose Bi (1:10.34). All three represent Club Wolverine, as does the 100 fly winner from tonight, Vanessa Krause (59.75). In the last event of the night, Ally McHugh, swimming unattached, dropped a 4:45.04 to take the women’s 400 IM.