Irie, Maranhao & McHugh Double Up On 2nd Night Of Charlotte Ultraswim

2017 CHARLOTTE ULTRASWIM

June 1 – June 4, 2017

Charlotte, NC

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile

SwimSwam Preview

Day 2 finals of the Charlotte Ultraswim had a jam packed schedule, with finals of all the stroke 50s from last night added to the schedule from this morning’s prelims.

This caused the majority of swimmers to have doubles or even triples tonight, with three swimmers coming away with two wins.

Ryosuke Irie had a backstroke double, winning the 100 back before coming back with a win in the 50 just over an hour later. In the 100 he went 53.25, bringing it home in a blazing 26.98. Justin Ress of the NC State Wolfpack put up a best time of 53.49 for 2nd, improving his 53.75 from the Atlanta Classic in May.

Irie improves from 5th to 3rd in the world with that swim, while Ress moves up from 12th to 6th, and is now the 2nd fastest American this year behind only Matt Grevers.

In the 50 they went 1-2 again, with Irie coming in at 25.26 for the win and Ress not far behind in 25.37. Ress also earned a win on the night, out-touching Michael Chadwick in the 50 free, 22.67 to 22.69. Ryan Held was 3rd in 23.11.

Also doubling up on day 2 was Robert McHugh and Brazilian Joanna Maranhao, who both rocketed to wins in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

In the women’s 200 fly Maranhao clocked a time of 2:10.18, defeating Chelsea Britt (2:12.11) of the Athens Bulldogs and Olivia Carter (2:12.22) of Enfinity. In the 200 IM she was up against Carter again, going 2:15.21 for another win while Carter took 2nd in 2:19.58.

McHugh won the men’s 200 fly in 2:00.36 over Frederick Schubert (2:02.70), and he took the 200 IM in 2:03.58 defeating Israel’s Yakov Toumarkin (2:05.03).

Leah Smith followed up her impressive 800 last night with a big win in the 400 free, moving into 4th in the world with her time of 4:05.62. Hannah Moore of the Wolfpack was 2nd in 4:11.99.

Olivia Smoliga had a big triple tonight, picking up a win in the 100 back at the beginning of the session before adding a pair of runner-up finishes in the 50 free and 50 back.

Smoliga and Elise Haan went back-and-forth in the backstrokes, with Smoliga taking the 100 in 1:00.70 to Haan’s 1:01.02, before Haan got revenge in the 50, 28.43 to 28.60.

Madison Kennedy won the 50 free in 25.22, with Smoliga 25.58 for 2nd and Courtney Caldwell (25.70) and Veronica Burchill (25.71) 3rd and 4th.

Katie Meili had a solid double in the breaststroke events, scorching her way to a win in the 100 (1:05.95) after finishing 2nd to Molly Hannis in the 50. Hannis was a quick 30.33 to Meili’s 30.45.

Craig Emslie and Brad Craig had a similar dual in the men’s breaststrokes, each winning one and taking 2nd in the other. Emslie won the 50 in 28.29 and Craig took the 100 in 1:03.13.

Other winners on night 2: