Grothe 3:47.9 400 Free Highlights Night 2 of IU Bucceto Open

2017 IU BUCCETO OPEN

June 1-4, 2017

Bloomington, IN (IU campus)

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘IU Bucceto Open’

Badger Swim Club’s Zane Grothe had a huge swim in the men’s 400 free. He beat the field by almost ten full seconds, touching at 3:47.99 for a season best. His previous season best was a 3:48.14 from the Indianapolis stop of the Pro Swim Series, and he continues to lead the U.S. with the fastest time by an American this season. His time also jumps Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Romanchuk in the world rankings, landing him at #17.

After a solid 2:11.73 this morning in prelims, Asia Seidt of Lakeside Aquatics ripped a 2:10.13 in the 200 back final to win tonight. She was out 31.13/32.79 (1:03.92) and came home in 33.55/32.66 (1:06.21), showing some late-race fuel with her final 50 split. That time is just off of her lifetime best of 2:09.82 from the 2017 Atlanta Classic last month, and only Regan Smith (2:09.79) has been faster than Seidt this season of all American swimmers.

Meanwhile, Mallory Comerford put down another quick time to win the 100 free. The rising Louisville junior hit the wall at 54.46, about a half second from her season best (also her personal best) and faster than any swim in this event’s prelims at the Santa Clara stop of the Pro Swim Series. They’ll swim finals at 8pm eastern, so it’ll be insightful to see where Comerford stacks up against Olympians Simone Manuel, Lia Neal and Abbey Weitzeil.

Comerford’s Cardinal Aquatics teammate Casey Fanz was second in that 100 free race (56.65), followed very closely by Irish Aquatics’ Abbie Dolan (56.66) and Wisconsin Aquatics’ Abby Jagdfeld (56.71). On the men’s side, Carmel high schooler Drew Kibler took the win at 51.03, edging out Cardinal Aquatics’ Andrej Barna. Kibler would go on to touch 3rd in the men’s 400 free (3:57.31).

Kentucky Aquatics’ Geena Freriks added another win to her tally after taking two last night. The 20-year-old posted a 4:13.27 to take the 400 free by over four seconds, taking a solid chunk out of her previous best 4:15.18.

To close the night, the Indiana Swim Team women won the 400 free relay (3:53.75). Results for the men’s 400 free relay are still not available on Meet Mobile.

Other winners