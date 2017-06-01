No Pro Swim Series, But Still Plenty of Pros at Charlotte UltraSwim

2017 Charlotte UltraSwim

June 1-4, 2017

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM

Live results/Psych sheets not yet available.

The Charlotte UltraSwim has re-emerged this year with a new twist. No longer a part of the USA Swimming-organized Arena Pro Swim Series, the Ultra Swim is still attracting a pile of Olympians that makes it worth tracking. With USA World Championship Trials at the end of the month, swimmers likely won’t be starting their tapers yet. Still, we might get a chance to see some fast times this weekend in preparation for even faster times in 27 days. Big names swimming this weekend are Molly Hannis, Leah Smith, Olivia Smoliga, Katie Meili, Melanie Margalis, and Tim Phillips.

The meet will be the first major SwimMAC event since they parted ways with head coach and CEO David Marsh, which means it ushers in a new era for the club in more ways than one.

“We are very excited to return to our roots and bring back this prestigious meet that has always been so well attended by top level athletes and coaches from around the country,” said SwimMAC Head Coach Terry Fritch.

Besides the pros mentioned above, the meet will be attended by swimmers from big college programs including Duke, NC State, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee; plus members of Rose Bowl Aquatics in California.

Women’s 100 metre Breaststroke

With King back home in Indiana, Katie Meili and Molly Hannis will be fighting for a 100 breaststroke win this weekend. The two 2016 Olympians will be preparing for World Championship Trials at the end of the month in Omaha. Meili is coming off a 3rd place finish at the Olympics, and a strong 200 breaststroke (2:23.18!) last month at the Atlanta Pro Swim Series. Qualifying for the Olympics in the 200 breaststroke, Hannis also has very strong 100 speed. She will put up a fight for this title and has a shot at the World Championships team in the 100 at the end of the month. Kayla Brumbaum is also in the mix this weekend, seeded 3rd with a 1:08.72, we can look to see her on the podium as well.

My predictions:

Katie Meili. I’m going to say it again. 2:23 in Atlanta! She didn’t stay in town to swim the 100 br, but she was there long enough to show the world she is the strongest and fastest that she has ever been. It will be exciting to see what kind of time she can put up a month before trials in her premier event. Molly Hannis. She didn’t show up in Atlanta and we haven’t seen too much racing from her this year, but she has a lot of natural speed and the we can all safely bet the University of Tennessee graduate has been in hard training for months now. She knows how to win a race. Kayla Brumbaum. This is her first summer swimming as a professional. The NC State Graduate is in the mix this weekend, seeded 3rd. With a 1:08.72 seed time, we can look to see her on the podium.

Women’s 100m Backstroke

This race features University of Georgia Graduate Olivia Smoliga. Smoliga is coming off and illness and we get to see if she has fully bounced back. In Atlanta she admitted that being sick impacted her training a bit, even though her times were similar to where she was this time in 2016. Seeded in 2nd is another Bulldawg, Kylie Stewert. Stewert will challenge the 2016 Olympic medalist and American record holder for the top spot on the podium. The Wolfpack Elite-NC claimed seeds 3, 4 and 5. Three 19 year olds are entered with 1:01’s and will put in a good effort to not get left off the podium.

My predictions:

Mackenzie Glover. The young Canadian is responding well to her new training program down in North Carolina. The NC State Wolfpack backstroke specialist went her 1:01.18 at Canadian Trials this past April. She is only showing improvement and this could be a breakout meet for her. Olivia Smoliga. An American record is an American Record. Olivia will have something to respond with if a 19-year-old is charging for the podium. Assuming her illness hinders her performance a little, we could see someone dethrone her this weekend. This isn’t to say she won’t be sharp at the end of the month. I digress, an American record is an American record. Kylie Stewart. Smoliga’s training partner has a chance to challenge these two for the top of the podium. With a good race she could pull it off. I have her here at third.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke.

This event features Bradley Craig, Patrik Schwarzenbach, and Matheus Neto. All three are within a second and a half of each other. As a team the Wolfpack Men have been swimming WELL, and Bradley Craig is the top seed with a 2:12.78.

My predictions: