James Guy Hits Commonwealth Games Standard in 200 Fly on Day 3

2017 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, December 13th – Sunday, December 17th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield

LCM

Commonwealth Games selection at stake

200m Butterfly

James Guy, Bath NC 1:56.66 Jacob Peter, Poole 1:57.17 Frederico Burdisso, Mt. Kelly 1:58.61

James Guy overtook Jacob Peters at the 100m mark and never looked back winning in a time of 156.66. Having already qualified for the Commonwealth Games in the 100 fly, as well as 200 and 400 free he will now get to challenge in the 2fly with this win by bettering the qualifying standard of 158.5. Guy will be in the mix with Schooling and two Australians, David Morgan and Grant Irvine trying to take down Chad Le Clos at GWGs next year.

Guy’s best time in the event is a 1:55.91, and this was the 3rd-fastest of his career.

Womens 200m Breaststroke

Kierra Smith, Canada 2:24.09 Molly Renshaw, Loughborough 2:24.71 Abbie Wood, Loughborough 2:26.72

One night after breaking 32 seconds in the 50 breasststroke for the first time in her career (excluding splits en route to 100m), Kierra Smith won the 200 breaststroke in 2:24.09. That’s the fastest time of her career outside of a Trials or international meet, bettering a 2:24.36 that she did at the 2015 Minneapolis Grand Prix.

Molly Renshaw had previously qualified for Commonwealths so this was a regular in-season meet for the current Short Course World Champion. She opted to compete here instead of European short course championships telling the BBC “I had the opportunity to go to the European Short Course, but I wanted to come here because it was long course so I could get in more race practice.”

Renshaw swam neck-and-neck with Smith the entire race but was nosed out at the end. Should be a good smashup in Australia in a few months. Renshaw’s teammate Abbie Wood finished just outside her best time posted last summer. The UK has ridiculous depth in this event once you add Chloe Tutton and Jocyln Ullyot into the equation.

Editor’s note: because Kierra Smith swam in the 200 breaststroke, this section of the article was written by Braden Keith

Mens 50m Backstroke

Daniel Cross, Loughborough 25.54 Nicholas Pyle, Newcastle 25.62 James Oxborrow, Loughborough 25.86

Britain has no minimum qualification standards for a trip to Gold Coast in the stroke 50s but winning would certainly make any borderline swimmer’s case stronger. This was a huge PB for Cross, coached by Andi Manley, who is the current BUCS (British University) champion.

Womens 50m Butterfly

Rebecca Smith, Canada 26.61 Rachael Kelly, Loughborough 26.89 Jasmine Mcrea, Poole 27.19

Red Deer Canada’s Rebecca Smith posted a strong 26.61 to capture the 2nd gold on the night for the Canadians who have brought four swimmers to England. Slightly off her bronze medal time last summer at world juniors in Indianapolis. Rachael Kelly was just off her best time from last summer’s World University Games.

Mens 100m free

David Cumberlidge, Edinburgh/Jarvis Parkinson, Loughborough 49.81 Elliot Clogg, Loughborough 50.06

David Cumberlidge and Jarvis went toe to toe and in the end couldn’t decide a winner. Cumberlidge is the defending champion from Britain’s Summer Championships. Parkinson placed had some redemption from last Summer when he placed 6th at the same meet.