Canadian Jr. Champ Ainsley McMurray to Swim at University of Toronto

Canada’s Ainsley McMurray has made her commitment to swim for the University of Toronto for the 2018/2019 season.

The Quebec native swam to three medal finishes at the Canadian Junior Champion this past summer. McMurray placed first in both the the 50m freestyle (26.06) and 100m freestyle (56.24) and placed 3rd in the 200m freestyle (2:03.40). McMurray will join Canadian National Team member Rebecca Smith who will also be going into her first year with the Varsity Blues.

“Besides the fact that Toronto is an amazing school,” began McMurray, “I really loved the team dynamic. I feel like it’s an environment I can thrive in. I’m probably the most excited about the chance to swim with some of the country’s top athletes, but I’m also super excited to compete at a university level.”

Ainsley McMurray and Rebecca Smith will be swimming alongside the likes of Kylie Masse, world champion and world record holder. Masse will be starting her senior year at the University of Toronto in the fall of 2018. Olympic Gold Medalist Penny Oleksiak (17) is also currently training at the U of T pool with her club team, Toronto Swim Club.